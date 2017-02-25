Saudi foreign minister makes landmark visit to Iraq

Image copyright AP Image caption Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir pictured earlier this month

The Saudi foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir has met Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi - the first such visit by a Saudi foreign minister since 1990.

The meeting is the latest effort to ease long-standing tensions between the two countries.

Last year, the Saudis installed an ambassador in Iraq for the first time in a quarter of a century.

But Baghdad later demanded his sacking after he made critical remarks about Iranian influence in Iraq.

The Saudis have accused successive Iraqi governments of being too close to Iran, Saudi Arabia's main rival in the region.

On his visit, Mr al-Jubeir also met his Iraqi counterpart, Ibrahim a-Jaafari.