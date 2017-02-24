Iraqi forces enter IS-held neighbourhood in west Mosul

Media caption The BBC's Quentin Sommerville reports amid a fierce gun battle between Iraqi security forces and so-called IS fighters

Iraqi forces have entered a neighbourhood in West Mosul for the first time since launching an operation to retake it from so-called Islamic State (IS) five days ago.

It comes a day after troops retook the city's airport from IS.

The army's assault takes them from desert and farmland into a densely packed city, where fighting is expected to be particularly hard.

IS are dug into the west after being driven out of eastern Mosul last month.

Iraqi forces carried out heavy air strikes overnight ahead of the ground attack on the city itself.

"This is where the real fighting starts," a colonel leading the operation told the BBC.

The BBC's Quentin Sommerville, who is embedded with federal police, said this next stage of the battle would be even tougher, as the streets are narrow and the area is more heavily populated.

It also includes districts seen as pro-IS.

Leaflets warning residents of an imminent offensive were earlier dropped over the west of the city.

The UN has voiced concern about the welfare of civilians trapped in western Mosul.

Aram Shakaram, the country deputy director for Save the Children in Iraq, told the BBC he believed relatively few people had been able to escape since Wednesday.

He said the charity believed that nearly 800,000 people were still trapped there.

Taking the airport

Thursday's operation to recapture the airport took four hours, and left the army less than a mile (1.6km) outside western Mosul.

It began with air strikes by the US-led coalition before armoured columns advanced to the airport's perimeter.

The runway was found to have been destroyed by IS, but our correspondent says it still has value.

It is a large piece of land and controlling it will help secure southern routes to west Mosul, he says.

The airport and the adjacent al-Ghazlani base are on Mosul's southern outskirts on the western side of the Tigris river.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Iraqi soldiers celebrated with a captured IS flag after taking the airport

Image copyright AP Image caption Some civilians could be seen fleeing their homes as troops advanced towards western Mosul

'I could die in an air strike or be killed by IS' - Mohamed, activist

We are very scared, and we are worried that the final stages are going to take long.

IS will not give up and withdraw that easily and the whole operation might take as long as it did in east Mosul.

I won't lie, I am scared too and I don't know if I am going to die in an air strike or be killed by an IS fighter.

Voices from West Mosul: 'Everyone is scared'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Iraqi forces have also attacked the nearby al-Ghazlani military base

More than 160,000 people have fled their homes in and around the city.

The UN said in late January that almost half of all the casualties in Mosul were civilians.

All bridges linking the east and west of the city, across the Tigris river, have been destroyed by air strikes.

IS jihadists overran Mosul as they spread across much of northern and western Iraq in 2014.