Does a new ruling offer fresh hope for LGBT rights in Lebanon?

Homosexual sex is still technically illegal in Lebanon due to an article that prohibits sex against the “laws of nature”. This has been used to prosecute lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, but does a rare ruling in a recent case offer a new future for the country’s community? Benjamin Zand finds out for BBC Pop Up.

You can watch the full film here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p04t3z5f

