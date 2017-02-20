Mosul offensive: Iraqi army resumes advance on IS bastion

Image caption Iraqi troops seized several villages during the first day of the offensive

Iraqi government forces have resumed their push towards western Mosul, the last major stronghold of so-called Islamic State (IS) in Iraq.

Artillery fire could be heard in the distance, reports the BBC's Quentin Sommerville, who is embedded with government troops.

Launching the operation on Sunday, the army seized several villages.

The eastern part of the city was liberated from IS last month after heavy fighting.

Thousands of troops are involved in the assault, backed by artillery and air power.

Their progress has been slowed down by huge improvised explosive devices planted by IS along the route of the offensive, our correspondent says.

Bomb disposal teams are being used to clear them.

Media caption Quentin Sommerville, speaking at the weekend: "They are getting ready for the battle"

In their assault, Iraqi soldiers have been using heavy weapons, including rocket missile launchers, our correspondent adds.

Iraqi forces have now all but surrounded the western part of Mosul.

Concern has been voiced by the UN about the welfare of civilians trapped in Mosul, amid reports that they could number up to 650,000.

Leaflets warning residents of an imminent offensive were earlier dropped over the west of the city.

Military officials say the western side of the city, with its narrow, winding streets, may prove a bigger challenge than the east.

They say that western Mosul, although slightly smaller than the east, is more densely populated and includes districts that are seen as pro-IS.

All bridges from there to the west of the city, across the Tigris river, were destroyed.

The offensive against the eastern part of the city was launched on 17 October, more than two years after jihadists overran Mosul before seizing control of much of northern and western Iraq.

The UN said in late January that almost half of all the casualties in Mosul were civilians.

At least 1,096 have been killed and 694 injured across Nineveh province since the start of October.