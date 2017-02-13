Russian drone footage shows IS damage to Palmyra
13 February 2017 Last updated at 11:11 GMT
The Russian defence ministry has shared drone footage which appears to show the damage caused by so-called Islamic State to Syria's historic city of Palmyra.
It contrasts video from June 2016 with that shot on 5 February 2017.
Like satellite images of the scene which emerged last month, the latest video appears to show damage to the Roman theatre and the complete destruction of the famous Tetrapylon - a stone platform supported by four columns.