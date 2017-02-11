Baghdad's Green Zone hit by rockets after deadly clashes

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police fired teargas at protesters earlier on Saturday

Several rockets have hit the high security Green Zone in Iraq's capital, Baghdad, hours after clashes at a protest left at least five dead.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies in Baghdad.

Earlier on Saturday, thousands of protesters, demanding electoral reform, tried to storm the area.

Police fired tear gas. At least 200 people are reported to be hurt.

The protesters, mostly supporters of the Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, want changes to the electoral commission that oversees elections.

They say the commission is not independent because all its members are linked to political parties.

Pro-Sadr protesters have entered the Green Zone during previous protests.

It is not clear who fired the missiles into the area on Saturday.

However, military officials said several Katyusha-style rockets seem to have been fired from the eastern district of Baladiyat, where Sadr is reported to have a lot of followers.