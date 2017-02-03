Syria conflict: Air strikes disrupt Raqqa water supply

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Syria Democratic Forces fighters patrol in northern rural area of Raqqa

The Syrian city of Raqqa, a stronghold of the Islamic State (IS) group, is reported to have had its water supply cut off.

The main pipeline has been damaged after US air strikes, according to IS and anti-IS activists.

Syrian rebels backed by the US-led coalition are on the offensive, in a effort to capture Raqqa.

Citizen journalist group Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently said the strikes had targeted local infrastructure.

They say the destruction of one of the city's bridges also took down the water pipe.

The US is working with the Kurdish-led rebel group Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to try to defeat IS.

In November, the coalition said it had begun an operation to capture Raqqa, which has been held by the jihadist group since January 2014.

The US announced, in December, that it was sending 200 more military personnel for the operation.

A Kurdish official told Reuters news agency this week that the aim of the campaign was to seal off all roads to the city, including links with Deir al-Zour province, another IS stronghold.