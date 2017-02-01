Amona settlers dragged from homes by Israeli police
There have been scuffles between Israeli protesters and police seeking to evacuate an unauthorised settlement outpost in the occupied West Bank.
Israel's Supreme Court has ruled that Amona must be demolished because it is built on private Palestinian land.
But hundreds of activists threw stones at and resisted police officers as they moved in to enforce the court order.
Hours earlier, the Israeli government approved plans to build 3,000 new homes at settlements in the West Bank.