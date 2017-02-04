Bike-sharing in Beirut

Lebanon installed its first bike-sharing station in the capital Beirut in January.

Beirut's small but growing cycling community has welcomed the initiative.

Privately funded by Bike 4 All, the project was launched in collaboration with the Governor of Beirut and the Beirut Municipality.

Video produced by Lamia Estatie and Suniti Singh; images courtesy of Lamia Estatie

