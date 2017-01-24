Syria conflict: Astana peace talks seek to reinforce truce

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The rebel delegation said it would not sign "any document" at the talks in Astana

A second day of peace talks aimed at resolving the Syria conflict is under way in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

The indirect negotiations between the government and rebel groups, convened by Russia, Iran and Turkey, are focused on reinforcing a three-week-old cessation of hostilities.

UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura said both sides were "not far" from a final declaration.

But rebel spokesman Yahya al-Aridi said "no agreements" would be signed.

More than 300,000 people have been killed and 11 million others displaced since the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began in March 2011.

An initial draft communique seen by journalists on Monday included a proposal for the truce to be monitored by Russia and Iran, which back Mr Assad's government, and Turkey, which supports the opposition.

The "trilateral mechanism" would "observe and ensure full compliance with the ceasefire, prevent any provocation and determine all modalities", the Reuters news agency quoted it as saying.

However, the Guardian reported that rebel officials objected to Iran having a role because of its support of militia groups which they accuse of repeatedly violating the cessation of hostilities.

"If the guarantors want the success of this meeting they have to do something more on the ground," opposition negotiator Osama Abu Zaid told reporters.

"There are pledges from the Russian side to reinforce the ceasefire in areas where there are continued violations, but we're waiting for more than just statements."

Government negotiator Bashar Jaafari earlier accused rebel groups of violating the truce and defending "war crimes" by the allied jihadist group Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, which is excluded from the initiative along with so-called Islamic State.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Representatives of the warring parties sat opposite each other at a round table on Monday

Mr Jaafari also denounced what he called "provocative" comments by his rebel counterpart, who described the Syrian government as a "terrorist entity".

The talks in Astana are the first where the opposition delegation is formed exclusively of representatives of armed groups.

Aside from reinforcing the cessation of hostilities, Mr Aridi said the rebel delegation would push for the lifting of government sieges of opposition-held areas and "goodwill gestures", including the release of political detainees and aid deliveries.

Mr Aridi added that it was hoped the meeting would "contribute" to the UN-brokered negotiations on a political settlement that are due to resume in Geneva next month.

They broke down last April with little progress having been made.