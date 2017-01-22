Giulio Regeni: Egypt allows CCTV footage to be examined

Image copyright Ministry of Information, Egypt Image caption Egypt's interior ministry said police found a bag belonging to the student, containing identity documents, in a flat connected to a gang

Egypt has agreed to allow Italian and German experts to retrieve and examine CCTV footage related to the murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni, the public prosecutor's office has said.

They will try to view footage from a Cairo metro station, where Regeni is thought to have been last seen alive.

Regeni disappeared on 25 January 2016, the fifth anniversary of the uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak.

His body was found with signs of torture nine days later in a ditch.

The 28-year-old Cambridge University PhD student was doing field work in Egypt on trade unions - a contentious issue in Egypt - and activism.

Egyptian prosecutors said they approved a request from Italy to send in experts, as well data recovery experts from Germany.

The local police probe into the killing was criticised last year after sometimes contradictory accounts were issued by the authorities.

No-one has been arrested over Mr Regeni's death, although in March Egyptian authorities said they had found a criminal gang responsible for his kidnapping and murder.

All the gang members were killed in a shoot-out, they said. The reports were branded "implausible" by academics who have criticised the Egyptian authorities.

Police initially suggested Mr Regeni had been killed in a road accident, and have since offered little information on the progress of their investigation.

In September prosecutors said that police investigated Mr Regeni shortly before his abduction, torture and murder, but the inquiry was dropped after concluding he posed no threat.