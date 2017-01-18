Syria conflict: Russia and Turkey in first joint strikes on IS
- 18 January 2017
- From the section Middle East
Russia and Turkey have carried out their first joint strikes on so-called Islamic State (IS) inside Syria, the Russian defence ministry says.
IS was targeted in the suburbs of the town of al-Bab, Aleppo province, where Turkey suffered heavy casualties last month battling the group on the ground.
A Russian spokesman, Lt-Gen Sergei Rudskoi, said the joint action had been "highly effective".
Russia and Turkey have become leading outside players in Syria's civil war.