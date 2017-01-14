Jeremy Bowen: A walk through Aleppo
- 14 January 2017
- From the section Middle East
The BBC's Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen shares his images - and thoughts - from a journey through ruins of Syria's Aleppo.
BBC/Jeremy Bowen
The BBC's Jeremy Bowen walked through the streets of Aleppo from the Umayyad Mosque to city's 13th century Citadel. He said: "Before the war it was a favourite outing for Aleppo's people and their many visitors. On a cold day in winter, in the sixth year of the war, it was bleak and sad." These images were originally posted by Jeremy on Twitter @BowenBBC
BBC/Jeremy Bowen
A huge sign shows President Bashar al-Assad victorious at entrance to remains of the Umayyad Mosque
BBC/Jeremy Bowen
Our correspondent photographed civilians surveying the ruins of the Umayyad Mosque. "Minaret ruins on left. Built 1090. Destroyed 2013," he said
BBC/Jeremy Bowen
Remains of the destroyed minaret of the Umayyad Mosque, once one of the greatest monuments of the city
BBC/Jeremy Bowen
Inside the Umayyad Mosque candelabras still hang from the ceiling
BBC/Jeremy Bowen
Military fortifications are seen in an entrance to the mosque. "Damage here is tragic but some 500,000 deaths in Syria are much worse," our correspondent says.
BBC/Jeremy Bowen
An improvised side entrance to the mosque bears bullet holes. Jeremy Bowen says he presumes it was used as a safer short cut for rebel fighters.
BBC/Jeremy Bowen
Oil drums are used inside the mosque to block blast or bullets.
BBC/Jeremy Bowen
Despite the damage, an Aleppo man prays in the Umayyad Mosque.
BBC/Jeremy Bowen
Approaching Aleppo's Citadel. "Before the war this was a good place for a stroll," says our correspondent.
BBC/Jeremy Bowen
He says: "Aleppo's Citadel feels strangely timeless. There’s been a fortress here since 10th Century BC. Still formidable."
BBC/Jeremy Bowen
A poster of President Assad at the gates of the Aleppo Citadel. His forces' victory here puts the war into a new phase, our correspondent says.
BBC/Jeremy Bowen
Women pass the historic Citadel as they go about their daily lives.