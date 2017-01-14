Jeremy Bowen: A walk through Aleppo

The BBC's Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen shares his images - and thoughts - from a journey through ruins of Syria's Aleppo.

  • A destroyed road in Aleppo BBC/Jeremy Bowen

    The BBC's Jeremy Bowen walked through the streets of Aleppo from the Umayyad Mosque to city's 13th century Citadel. He said: "Before the war it was a favourite outing for Aleppo's people and their many visitors. On a cold day in winter, in the sixth year of the war, it was bleak and sad." These images were originally posted by Jeremy on Twitter @BowenBBC

  • A poster of President Bashar al-Assad at the entrance to the Umayyad mosque BBC/Jeremy Bowen

    A huge sign shows President Bashar al-Assad victorious at entrance to remains of the Umayyad Mosque

  • Groups of people walk in front of destroyed buildings BBC/Jeremy Bowen

    Our correspondent photographed civilians surveying the ruins of the Umayyad Mosque. "Minaret ruins on left. Built 1090. Destroyed 2013," he said

  • Remains of the destroyed minaret of the Umayyad mosque BBC/Jeremy Bowen

    Remains of the destroyed minaret of the Umayyad Mosque, once one of the greatest monuments of the city

  • Inside the mosque where candelabras still hang from the ceiling BBC/Jeremy Bowen

    Inside the Umayyad Mosque candelabras still hang from the ceiling

  • Barrels and boxes stacked up in an archway to prevent bombing damage BBC/Jeremy Bowen

    Military fortifications are seen in an entrance to the mosque. "Damage here is tragic but some 500,000 deaths in Syria are much worse," our correspondent says.

  • A sheet of metal with bullet holes, looking outside towards ruins BBC/Jeremy Bowen

    An improvised side entrance to the mosque bears bullet holes. Jeremy Bowen says he presumes it was used as a safer short cut for rebel fighters.

  • Oil drums piled five-high inside the mosque BBC/Jeremy Bowen

    Oil drums are used inside the mosque to block blast or bullets.

  • A man can be seen praying inside one of the arches of the mosque BBC/Jeremy Bowen

    Despite the damage, an Aleppo man prays in the Umayyad Mosque.

  • Ornate street lamps stand beside burnt out cars and piles of rubble BBC/Jeremy Bowen

    Approaching Aleppo's Citadel. "Before the war this was a good place for a stroll," says our correspondent.

  • The citadel, decorated with a flag of President Assad and with a large poster of the Syrian ruler outside BBC/Jeremy Bowen

    He says: "Aleppo's Citadel feels strangely timeless. There’s been a fortress here since 10th Century BC. Still formidable."

  • A brightly-coloured poster of President Assad stands in front of ruined buildings in Aleppo BBC/Jeremy Bowen

    A poster of President Assad at the gates of the Aleppo Citadel. His forces' victory here puts the war into a new phase, our correspondent says.

  • Three women dressed in the niqab walk in front of the citadel in Aleppo BBC/Jeremy Bowen

    Women pass the historic Citadel as they go about their daily lives.