Mosul battle: Iraq forces 'retake' university from IS

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Heavy weaponry was used in the battle for Mosul University

Iraqi forces have seized full control of Mosul University in their battle with so-called Islamic State, Iraqi state television said.

Military forces have been attempting to retake the city - the last major IS stronghold in Iraq - since October.

Iraqi officials said the IS group had used laboratories in the university complex to make chemical weapons.

The head of the country's counter-terrorism operations said retaking the area was a significant victory.

"This great scientific and cultural building was liberated by the heroes," Lt Gen Talib Shaghati, said. "The liberation of the University of Mosul means much, given its cultural, social and human symbolism."

Elite troops had entered the compound on Friday as part of a major push into new territory.

Read more

Image copyright Reuters Image caption University buildings have been heavily damaged since IS took the city

Iraqi military officials claim they now control a large majority of the city's eastern half.

They also control three of the five key bridges crossing the river Tigris, which divides Mosul in two.

The bridges were targeted by coalition air strikes in October with the aim of limiting the ability of IS to resupply or reinforce their positions in the east.

The campaign began in October, but got off to a slow start in the face of tough IS defence and counter-attacks.

But significant gains along the river may open up western Mosul, which is still under IS control, to Iraqi forces seeking to advance.