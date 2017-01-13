Syria accuses Israel of bombardment

Syria has accused Israel of bombarding an area west of Damascus, with reports of a military airport being hit.

State television quoted the army as saying several rockets landed in the airport compound, Reuters news agency reports.

The Israeli government has not confirmed or denied that it carries out strikes in Syria.

It has in the past been accused of targeting militants from Lebanon's Hezbollah group inside Syria.

It remains unclear if the alleged bombardment has caused any casualties.

State-run Syrian news agency Sana reported explosions at the airport and said ambulances were rushing to the scene.