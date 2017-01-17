Yemen: 'Life in the midst of all the death'

The Yemeni city of Taiz has been under siege since 2015 by Houthi rebels and troops loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. The city and its outskirts are littered with the remains of shelling, sniper fire and explosions.

But a group of youth volunteers from the Challenge Convoy have decided to take the daily reminders of death and turn them into reminders of life.

Coordinator of the Challenge Convoy Ebrahim al-Gabri says that they hope to turn it into a mobile exhibition that will visit other parts of Yemen, "including provinces that perhaps have been the cause of death for us, such as Saada and Dhamar, as a message of peace, a message of love".

Video produced by Sumaya Bakhsh and Suniti Singh; images courtesy of Challenge Convoy.

