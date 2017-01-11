UAE confirms humanitarian work officials killed in Afghan attack
11 January 2017
Five officials from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been killed in a bomb attack in Kandahar, Afghanistan, officials have confirmed.
They died in blasts at the governor of Kandahar's guesthouse on Tuesday, where several others were also killed. The UAE ambassador was injured.
The UAE said the men had been carrying out "humanitarian, educational and development projects".
Three days of mourning have been declared in the UAE.