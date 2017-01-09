Middle East

Snake on a plane cancels Emirates flight to Dubai

An albino Burmese Python handled at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm in Bristol, England, 2016 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption File photo of an albino Burmese python - the snake from the cancelled flight was not available for a photoshoot

An Emirates flight from Oman to Dubai was cancelled after staff found a snake on the plane.

Flight EK0863 from Muscat was grounded after baggage handlers found the serpent in the cargo hold.

A spokesperson for the airline, quoted by Dubai-based media, said the snake was found before passengers boarded the plane.

The aircraft was searched before re-entering service and arriving at its destination several hours later.

Emirates did not specify the species of snake, nor whether it was potentially dangerous.

Comparisons with the 2006 Samuel L Jackson thriller Snakes on a Plane, which sees passengers battle hundreds of highly poisonous snakes in mid-flight, inevitably emerged on social media.

But it's far from the first time a snake has tried to travel free of charge on planes from warm climates.

Media captionPassenger Indalecio Medina filmed a snake on a flight from Torreon to Mexico City last year

In November last year, passengers on a Mexico domestic flight were panicked by the appearance of a metre-long snake which dropped from the overhead compartments.

A 10ft (3m) scrub python was spotted clinging on to the wing as a plane made its way between the Australian town of Cairns and Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea in 2013.

And in 2012, animal protection officers had to rescue a young Middle American smooth-scaled racer which arrived in Scotland on a flight from Mexico.

