Jerusalem 'lorry attack' injures 15

Police in Jerusalem have shot a suspected terrorist who rammed a lorry into a group of pedestrians, injuring at least 15, reports say.

The attack occurred on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem.

"It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack," a police spokeswoman said on Israel Radio, which reported that bodies were "strewn on the street".

The attack comes weeks after 12 people died in a lorry attack in Berlin.