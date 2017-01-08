Iraq car bomb kills 11 in Baghdad

A car bomb in Iraq has struck a market in eastern Baghdad, killing at least 11 people and injuring dozens more.

Interior ministry spokesman Saad Maan was quoted as saying a security guard fired on a suspicious vehicle and the driver then blew it up.

It is not yet clear who was behind the blast, but so-called Islamic State (IS) has claimed recent attacks targeting Shia Muslims in the city.

IS is under pressure from an Iraqi government offensive in the north.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

