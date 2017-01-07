Syria conflict: '15 killed' in Azaz on Turkish border

At least 15 people have been killed in a car bomb blast in the rebel-held Syrian town of Azaz, near the Turkish border, reports say.

The explosion occurred outside a courthouse in the town, some just 7km (four miles) from the Turkish frontier.

Azaz has recently been targeted by so-called Islamic State (IS).

The latest blast comes amid a nationwide ceasefire - brokered by Russia and Turkey. It has been mainly observed, despite some violations.

It is not clear who was behind Saturday's explosion, which, according to some reports, may have killed as many as 60 people and injured many more.

Why Azaz is so important for Turkey

IS has tried several times to take the town it originally held it in 2013.

Thousands of people displaced from elsewhere in the province have settled in Azaz.

They include those from Aleppo, which the government took from the rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad late last year.

Twenty-five people were killed in a car bomb attack on rebel headquarters in November. And 17 others died in a similar attack on a rebel checkpoint in October.

IS has been blamed for the attacks.

Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is now pushing for peace talks to be held later this month in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana.