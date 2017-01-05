Israel PM Netanyahu questioned again in corruption probe

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Netanyahu said: "Nothing will happen, because there is nothing"

Israeli police have questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a second time as part of an inquiry into corruption allegations.

The five-hour questioning at his Jerusalem home followed a slightly shorter session on Monday.

The PM is being investigated for allegedly accepting "improper gifts" worth thousands of dollars from businessmen, media say.

Mr Netanyahu has continually and strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Police said Thursday's questioning had also included a separate matter but gave no details and Mr Netanyahu's office has not commented.

Ahead of the first questioning on Monday, Mr Netanyahu had restated he was innocent and warned the media and political rivals that they should "hold off partying", adding: "Nothing will happen, because there is nothing."

Mr Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, have faced scrutiny several times over the years

Mr Netanyahu told his Likud party legislators earlier on Monday: "We hear all the media reports. We see and hear the festive spirit and atmosphere in television studios and in the corridors of the opposition.

"I want to tell them to wait for the celebrations. Do not rush... You will continue to inflate hot air balloons and we will continue to lead the state of Israel."

Opponents of Mr Netanyahu have called for an investigation into his affairs following a series of scandals in recent months - none of which has resulted in charges.

Allegations against Benjamin Netanyahu

Nov 2016: Investigation opens into the purchase of new submarines from Germany, after it was claimed that Mr Netanyahu's lawyer represented the company during negotiations

June 2016: Attorney General orders probe after French fraudster Arnaud Mimran claims he donated hundreds of thousands of euros to Mr Netanyahu's 2009 campaign - something the prime minister denies

July 2015: Mr Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of charging the government for the services of a contractor who did private work for them; charges are later dropped

May 2013: Mr Netanyahu is accused of wasting public money after it emerges $127,000 (£102,000) was spent on a customised private bedroom for a single flight to the UK

After Mr Netanyahu's first term as prime minister two decades ago, police recommended that he and Sara face criminal charges for keeping official gifts that should have been handed over to the state; charges are later dropped

