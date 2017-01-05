Syria: Bomb 'kills nine' in government-held town of Jableh

Image copyright Syrian TV Image caption The blast took place in a busy commercial district

A bomb has killed at least nine people in the government-held coastal town of Jableh, Syrian state TV is reporting.

It said 25 people were hurt, blaming the attack on a suicide bomber.

Scores of cars were on fire and shops were damaged by the blast in a busy commercial part of the town, the TV reports said.

Last May, 150 people died in attacks claimed by so-called Islamic State (IS) in the area, a bastion of President Bashar Assad's Alawite minority.

It is not yet clear who might have been behind the latest attack.

A ceasefire brokered by Turkey and Russia has been in place in Syria since last Thursday, although several rebel groups have complained about "many big breaches" by the Syrian government.

But the deal excludes IS and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front), according to the Syrian army, though rebels dispute this. It also excludes the Syrian Kurdish Popular Protection Units (YPG) militia.