Israel PM backs pardon for soldier

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for a soldier convicted of manslaughter for killing a wounded Palestinian to be pardoned.

Sgt Elor Azaria, 19 at the time, shot Abdul Fatah al-Sharif, 21, in the head while he was lying immobile on a road.

A military court convicted the soldier after dismissing his assertion that the Palestinian still posed a danger.

The case has divided Israeli opinion. Sgt Azaria will be sentenced next Sunday, Israel's military says.

There have been rallies to support the soldier, but top military figures say his actions do not reflect the values of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

Mr Netanyahu issued his call on Facebook: "I support giving Elor Azaria a pardon."

The prime minister also called on the public to support the IDF.