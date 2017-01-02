Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe family 'treated like a bargaining chip'

An Iranian court will hear an appeal this week over the imprisonment of Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian mother accused of a plot to topple the Iranian government. Her family insist she is innocent.

After spending 10 months in solitary confinement Nazanin has now been moved to a unit for political prisoners. Her husband Richard Ratcliffe tells the Today programme that since she was moved there is "more fight in her" and she has ended her hunger strike.

But he is heavily critical of what he says is the government's lack of action in her case, calling his family a "bargaining chip in international politics".