Middle East

Iraq Baghdad: 21 dead as twin bombs rip through market

Iraqis look at the aftermath following a double blast in a busy market area in Baghdad"s central al-Sinak neighbourhood on December 31, 2016. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The blasts hit during the Saturday morning rush in a busy market area

At least 21 people have been killed and 40 people wounded in a double bombing at a busy market in the centre of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, officials say.

The explosions happened near shops selling spare parts for cars in the al-Sinak market, according to police quoted by Reuters news agency.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Iraqi capital has been experiencing frequent militant attacks that mainly target crowded and public areas.

One bomb was triggered by a suicide attacker while the other was a planted explosive, officials said.

There had been reports that both bombs were improvised explosive devices.

