Iraq Baghdad: 21 dead as twin bombs rip through market

Image copyright AFP Image caption The blasts hit during the Saturday morning rush in a busy market area

At least 21 people have been killed and 40 people wounded in a double bombing at a busy market in the centre of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, officials say.

The explosions happened near shops selling spare parts for cars in the al-Sinak market, according to police quoted by Reuters news agency.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Iraqi capital has been experiencing frequent militant attacks that mainly target crowded and public areas.

One bomb was triggered by a suicide attacker while the other was a planted explosive, officials said.

There had been reports that both bombs were improvised explosive devices.

Are you in the area? Did you witness the attack? You can email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk with your experiences.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: