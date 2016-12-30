Body found as Brazil seeks missing Greek ambassador

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Amiridis was spending the New Year holidays in Rio

Police in Rio de Janeiro have found a body inside a burnt-out car that had been rented by the Greek ambassador to Brazil, Kyriakos Amiridis.

Mr Amiridis, 59, has been missing for three days after travelling to Rio from Brasilia for the traditional New Year celebrations on Copacabana beach.

He was last seen on Monday in the city of Nova Iguacu in the outskirts of Rio, where the car was found.

Forensic experts are carrying out tests to establish the body's identity.

The ambassador's car was discovered under a flyover on one of the main access roads to Rio.

He had phoned his wife from a flat in the neighbouring city of Nova Iguacu on Monday saying he was about to go out. He has not been heard from since.

Police say it is unlikely that he was kidnapped, as no-one has no ransom has been sought.

Rio has a high crime rate and violent incidents are not unusual, especially in the busy season between Christmas and New Year, when hundreds of thousands of tourists travel to the city.