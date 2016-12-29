Syria conflict: Ceasefire agreed, backed by Russia and Turkey

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Aleppo saw some of the fiercest fighting in the war

The Syrian government and rebel groups have agreed a nationwide ceasefire from midnight local time (22:00 GMT), followed by peace talks.

The deal was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin and confirmed by the Turkish foreign ministry.

Russia and Turkey, which back opposing sides in the bitter conflict, will act as guarantors.

A number of Syrian rebel spokesman have confirmed the deal, but certain jihadist groups are excluded.

The Syrian army said in a statement that so-called Islamic State (IS) and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (formerly the Nusra Front) "and the groups affiliated to them" were not part of the agreement.

A rebel source quoted by Reuters news agency said that only IS areas were not covered by the truce.

The ceasefire reportedly does cover the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area near Damascus, which had been a sticking-point in negotiations.

Earlier this month, Moscow and Ankara negotiated a ceasefire in Syria's second city, Aleppo, that led to tens of thousands of rebel fighters and civilians being evacuated from an enclave besieged by government forces.

Previous ceasefire initiatives this year brokered by the UN, or the US acting with Russia, quickly collapsed.

'Fragile' deal

Mr Putin announced in Moscow that three documents had been signed:

An agreement between the Syrian government and the armed opposition on a ceasefire

Measures for overseeing the ceasefire

An agreement to start peace talks

He described the deal as "fragile" but he praised the agreements as the result of the work of Russia's defence and foreign ministries with Moscow's partners in the region.

He added that he agreed with a proposal by the defence ministry to reduce Russia's military presence in Syria but made it clear Moscow would "continue fighting international terrorism and supporting the Syrian government".

Complications ahead - BBC's Selin Girit in Istanbul

A year ago, no-one would have expected Turkey-Russian relations to get to this level.

Ankara's moving closer to Moscow was bound to affect its policy on Syria. Now they have managed to broker a ceasefire.

However, there seems to be disagreement on which groups are left out.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu mentioned that foreign fighter groups, including Hezbollah, needed to leave Syria as well - which will not sit well with Iran, a major backer of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Whether Ankara is prepared to give up on its long-term goal of ousting Mr Assad could complicate negotiations with Russia.

Turkey's foreign ministry also emphasised it was crucial for all states with influence over the groups in Syria to comply with and support the ceasefire - an obvious call to Washington, among others.

A spokesman for the Syria's leading opposition body, the National Coalition, told news agencies it backed the ceasefire.

"The National Coalition expresses support for the agreement and urges all parties to abide by it," Ahmed Ramadan told AFP.

He said that key rebel groups including the powerful Ahrar al-Sham and Army of Islam factions had signed the ceasefire deal, though there was no immediate confirmation from rebel officials, AFP notes.

Speaking to AP, he added that members of the Free Syrian Army, a loose alliance of several moderate rebel factions, would abide by the truce but retaliate to violations by government and forces and their allies.

'They got what they wanted'

Speaking before the agreement was reached, Diana Darke, a Middle East expert, said she was optimistic as Russia and Iran had achieved their war goals.

"Potentially everybody has finally reached the stage where they are ready," she told the BBC World Service's Newsday programme.

"They can see that there is nothing further to be gained. I mean Russia does not want to be sucked more and more in to the Syrian quicksand. They've got what they wanted. The same for Iran. The Syrian government itself is incredibly weak."

At least 300,000 people are believed to have been killed in the fighting which followed the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad in March 2011.

Fifteen civilians, including six children, were reportedly killed by air and artillery strikes on Eastern Ghouta on Thursday.

A further four million have fled the country to seek refuge in neighbouring states or Europe.