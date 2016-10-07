In pictures: Iraqi photos celebrate daily life away from war

These are external links and will open in a new window
An Iraqi photographer is offering the world an alternative view of his troubled country with a community project documenting the daily lives of ordinary people.
Shots of traditional cuisine, a dressmaker in an Irbil refugee camp and young men fishing on the Euphrates River are all images taken on mobiles phones by people around the country and contributed to his project Everyday Iraq.
Ahmad Mousa, 25, says: "Many people around the world who don't know much about Iraq hear the name and they think of it as a war zone because of what they see and read in the news."
He says on his Facebook page that he wanted to expose people to a more human side of his country. "I wanted to share the everyday life scenes with everyone, document it and put it there in history."
He asks contributors to take pictures on their mobile phones and to post them to a public Instagram account.
Iraq became a battleground for competing forces after the US-led invasion ousted President Saddam Hussein in 2003.