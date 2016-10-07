In pictures: Iraqi photos celebrate daily life away from war

Image copyright Instagram\@lovedaymorris Image caption Displaced Iraqi children on the way back to their home village

An Iraqi photographer is offering the world an alternative view of his troubled country with a community project documenting the daily lives of ordinary people.

Shots of traditional cuisine, a dressmaker in an Irbil refugee camp and young men fishing on the Euphrates River are all images taken on mobiles phones by people around the country and contributed to his project Everyday Iraq.

Image copyright Instagram\@susannahgg Image caption Iraqi woman in her dressmaking shop in a refugee camp in Irbil

Ahmad Mousa, 25, says: "Many people around the world who don't know much about Iraq hear the name and they think of it as a war zone because of what they see and read in the news."

Image copyright Instagram\@ayamansour11 Image caption Children sitting on the pavement in an old neighbourhood in Baghdad

He says on his Facebook page that he wanted to expose people to a more human side of his country. "I wanted to share the everyday life scenes with everyone, document it and put it there in history."

He asks contributors to take pictures on their mobile phones and to post them to a public Instagram account.

Image copyright Instagram\@nooraldeenkj Image caption Young men fishing on the Euphrates river

Iraq became a battleground for competing forces after the US-led invasion ousted President Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Image copyright Instagram\@ahmadmousa Image caption A boy takes a selfie near heart-shaped light arches in Baghdad during the Eid

Image copyright Instagram\@ahmadmousa Image caption Photo by Everyday Iraq founder Ahmad Mousa

Image copyright Instagram\@twaiji Image caption A man gives a flower to a soldier near Tahrir Square, Baghdad

Image copyright Instagram\@safaalwan ‎ Image caption A woman prepares Iraqi dish Dolma, at her home in Baghdad

Image copyright Instagram\@mattyaqo Image caption A group of cyclists in Dohuk

Image copyright Instagram\@nawartamawi Image caption Girls in Baghdad

Image copyright Instagram\@alkaabi.94 Image caption An Iraqi young man sells pickles in his cart in Shorja market in Baghdad

Image copyright Instagram\@shabiamantoo Image caption Tea vendor at the park in Sulaymaniyah

Image copyright Instagram\@ahmadmousa Image caption Iraqis release candle balloons in the air celebrating Nowruz

