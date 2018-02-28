Why is there a war in Syria?

Image copyright Reuters

What began as a peaceful uprising against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad seven years ago became a full-scale civil war that has left more than 340,000 people dead, devastated the country and drawn in global powers.

How did the war begin?

Long before it started, many Syrians complained about high unemployment, widespread corruption, a lack of political freedom and state repression under President Bashar al-Assad, who succeeded his father, Hafez, in 2000.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Protests in the southern city of Deraa in March 2011 were suppressed by security forces

In March 2011, pro-democracy demonstrations inspired by the Arab Spring erupted in the southern city of Deraa. The government's use of deadly force to crush the dissent soon triggered nationwide protests demanding the president's resignation.

As the unrest spread, the crackdown intensified. Opposition supporters took up arms, first to defend themselves and later to expel security forces from their areas. Mr Assad vowed to crush "foreign-backed terrorism" and restore state control.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The city of Homs, dubbed "the capital of the revolution" suffered widespread destruction

The violence rapidly escalated and the country descended into civil war as hundreds of rebel brigades were formed to battle government forces.

Why has the war lasted so long?

Image copyright AFP Image caption Government forces lost control of large swathes of the country to various armed groups

In essence, it has become more than just a battle between those for or against Mr Assad.

A key factor has been the intervention of regional and world powers, including Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States. Their military, financial and political support for the government and opposition has contributed to the intensification and continuation of the fighting, and turned Syria into a proxy battleground.

External powers have also been accused of fostering sectarianism in what was a broadly secular state, pitching the country's Sunni majority against the president's Shia Alawite sect. Such divisions have encouraged both sides to commit atrocities that have not only caused loss of life but also torn apart communities, hardened positions and dimmed hopes for a political settlement.

Jihadist groups have also seized on the divisions, and their rise has added a further dimension to the war. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an alliance formed by what was once the al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Nusra Front, controls large parts of the north-west.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The northern Syrian city of Raqqa was the headquarters of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS)

Meanwhile, the Islamic State (IS) group seized control of large swathes of north-eastern Syria. It now controls only a few isolated pockets of territory after being driven from its urban strongholds by Russian-backed government forces, Turkish-backed rebel brigades, and a Kurdish militia alliance supported by the US.

Thousands of Shia militiamen from Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen are fighting alongside the Syrian army, in order, they say, to protect Shia holy sites.

Why are so many outside powers involved?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Russia's air campaign aimed to "stabilise" the government of President Bashar al-Assad

Russia, for whom President Assad's survival is critical to maintaining its interests in Syria, launched an air campaign in September 2015 with the aim of "stabilising" the government. Moscow stressed that it would target only "terrorists", but activists said its strikes repeatedly hit Western-backed rebel groups and civilian areas.

The intervention has turned the tide of the war in Mr Assad's favour. Intense Russian air and missile strikes were decisive in the battle for rebel-held eastern Aleppo in late 2016, while Russian special forces and mercenaries helped break the long-running IS siege of Deir al-Zour in September 2017.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rebels have received only limited military assistance from Western powers

Two months later, President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial withdrawal of Russian forces, but they have continued to conduct air strikes across the country.

Shia power Iran is believed to be spending billions of dollars a year to bolster the Alawite-dominated government, providing military advisers and subsidised weapons, as well as lines of credit and oil transfers. It is also widely reported to have deployed hundreds of combat troops in Syria.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Iran has sent senior military commanders to Syria to advise government forces

Mr Assad is Iran's closest Arab ally and Syria is the main transit point for Iranian weapons shipments to the Lebanese Shia Islamist movement Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support government forces.

Israel has been so concerned by Hezbollah's acquisition of advanced weaponry and what it calls Iran's "entrenchment" in Syria that it has carried out dozens of air strikes seeking to thwart them.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A US-led coalition has been conducting air strikes on Islamic State militants in Syria since 2014

The US, which says President Assad is responsible for widespread atrocities, supports the opposition and once provided military assistance to "moderate" rebels. It has also conducted air strikes on IS in Syria since September 2014, but has only targeted pro-government forces on a few occasions.

In April 2017, President Donald Trump ordered a missile strike on an air base which the US said was behind a deadly chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun.

Washington's key ally on the ground has been an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Since 2015, its fighters have driven IS militants out of most of the territory they controlled in Syria.

In January 2018, the US said it would maintain an open-ended military presence in SDF-controlled territory to ensure the enduring defeat of IS, counter Iranian influence, and help end the civil war.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces alliance captured the IS stronghold of Raqqa in 2017

Turkey is another staunch supporter of the rebels. However, it has used them to contain the Kurdish Popular Protection Units (YPG) militia that dominates the SDF. Ankara accuses the YPG of being an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey for three decades.

In August 2016, Turkish troops backed a rebel offensive to drive IS out of one of the last stretches of the Syrian side of the border not controlled by the Kurds, around Jarablus and al-Bab. In January 2018, another operation was launched to drive the YPG out of the north-western Kurdish enclave of Afrin.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Turkish troops are backing a Syrian rebel offensive to drive Kurdish fighters out of Afrin

Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia, which is also seeking to counter Iranian influence, has been a major provider of military and financial assistance to the rebels.

What impact has the war had?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There are no reliably accurate statistics on the number of people killed or wounded in the fighting

The UN says at least 250,000 people have been killed. However, the organisation stopped updating its figures in August 2015.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, reported in December 2017 that it had documented the deaths of more than 346,600 people, including 103,000 civilians. But it noted that the figure did not include 56,900 people who were missing and presumed dead.

In February 2016, a think-tank estimated that the conflict had caused 470,000 deaths, either directly or indirectly.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The war has caused one of the largest refugee exoduses in recent history

Almost 5.6 million people - most of them women and children - have fled Syria, according to the UN. Neighbouring Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey have struggled to cope with one of the largest refugee exoduses in recent history.

About 10% of Syrian refugees have sought safety in Europe, sowing political divisions as countries argue over sharing the burden. A further 6.1 million people are internally displaced inside Syria.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Almost half of Syria's pre-war population of 23 million has been displaced by the war

The UN estimates it will need $3.5bn to help the 13.1 million people who will require some form of humanitarian assistance inside Syria in 2018. Almost 70% of population is living in extreme poverty. Six million face acute food insecurity amid shortages and inflated prices. In some areas, people are spending 15-20% of their income to secure access to drinking water.

The warring parties have compounded the problems by refusing humanitarian agencies access to many of those in need. Some 2.98 million people live in besieged or hard-to-reach areas.

What's being done to end the conflict?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Previous attempts by the UN to broker a political settlement have failed

With neither side able to inflict a decisive defeat on the other, the international community long ago concluded that only a political solution could end the conflict. The UN Security Council has called for the implementation of the 2012 Geneva Communique, which envisages a transitional governing body with full executive powers "formed on the basis of mutual consent".

UN-mediated peace talks, known as the Geneva II process, began in early 2014. Nine rounds have now taken place, the latest in January 2018. Delegations have been asked to discuss constitutional reform and holding free and fair elections. However, little progress has been made.

President Assad has appeared increasingly unwilling to negotiate with the opposition, which despite suffering repeated reversals on the battlefield still insists that he must step down as part of any settlement.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Local truces with government forces have seen rebels evacuated from besieged areas

Western powers say Russia has also sought to undermine the talks and ensure the survival of its ally by setting up a parallel political process. In January, a "Congress of National Dialogue" was held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. But representatives of most opposition political and armed groups refused to attend.

The conference was the result of talks between Russia, Iran and Turkey held in Astana. The powers also agreed in May 2017 to establish four "de-escalation zones" covering major rebel-held areas. There was a reduction in the bloodshed initially, but in late 2017 the government began assaults on two of the zones.

What is left of rebel territory?

Image copyright AFP Image caption The rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area outside Damascus has been under siege since 2013

The government has regained control of Syria's biggest cities. But large parts of the country are still held by rebel groups.

The largest opposition stronghold is the north-western province of Idlib. It is home to more than 2.65 million people, including 1.2 million who have fled or been evacuated from other former rebel-held areas. Despite being designated one of the de-escalation zones, Idlib itself is now the target of a major ground offensive by the government. It says it is targeting Hayat Tahrir al-Sham jihadists there.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists have a major presence in Idlib province

A government offensive is also under way in the Eastern Ghouta, the last major rebel enclave near Damascus and another de-escalation zone. Its 393,000 residents have been under siege since 2013. They have come under intense bombardment and are facing severe shortages food and medical supplies.

Rebel factions also control territory in the northern province of Aleppo, central province of Homs, and in the southern provinces of Deraa and Quneitra.