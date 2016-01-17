Iran's press ecstatic as sanctions are lifted

Image copyright AFP Image caption Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is greeted by parliamentary colleagues on his return from final negotiations in Vienna

The moderate press in Iran has showed its delight as a range of international sanctions were lifted.

However, hardline titles were less enthusiastic, warning against what they saw as American tricks to continue dominating Iran.

'First morning without sanctions'

Image copyright Iran Image caption Moderate Iran newspaper leads with "sanctions crumble down"

Official newspaper Iran led with the headline "Sanctions crumble down". Sa'id Alikhani wrote: "These are regarded as historic and decisive days for our country as well as for the international community". The "complicated and tough" negotiations showed that Tehran was capable of carrying out diplomacy through "its rights and legal demands, rather than threats," Alikahani concluded.

Reformist newspaper Sharq hailed "one of the greatest days in the contemporary history of Iran". It went on to say that Tehran's "great government forced the major powers to accept the nation's rights [to its own nuclear programme] through logic and rationality".

Centrist daily Jomhuri-ye Eslami celebrated the fact that "the dossier of oppressive economic sanctions against Iran has closed for ever". An editorial in the paper said that Iranians should "greet this great victory" and that members of the negotiating team should be "rightly considered national heroes".

Javad Deleri in the reformist daily E'temad celebrated the "first morning without sanctions" in his column. "The breaking of the blockade, leading the economy out of the whirlpool created by continuous international sanctions, and the establishment of Iranian peaceful logic - these are all part of the miracle of using wisdom in diplomacy and national co-operation in sorting out the nuclear case," he wrote.

Vigilance and corruption

Image copyright Javan Image caption Javan newspaper warns its readers than the US still cannot be trusted

However, the hardline Javan daily said that the United States would attempt to take advantage of Iran in the post-sanctions era, and urged "vigilance" from state officials. "One of the main strategies of the hegemony, infiltration, can be expected to be used by the West in this particular period. Confronting the political, cultural, economic and security infiltration of America in the upcoming period is one of the important missions of officials in various sectors as well as the Islamic Revolution front."

Hardline Vatan-e Emruz said: "As per the nuclear deal, now it is the time to lift the sanctions, but this is happening at a time when another proposal to impose missile sanctions on Iran has been placed on [US] President [Barack] Obama's table."

Writing in the conservative Khorasan newspaper, Habib Nikju said that some people would be left worse off by the coming changes, and that factional squabbling could ruin future plans. "If we intend to achieve sustainable growth for the country, every single Iranian needs to agree on development... Otherwise, neither this government nor other governments will be able to do anything."

Sadeq Zibakalam in reformist Arman newspaper warned that miracles will not happen overnight, and "the evil of corruption" would still loom over Iran's economy. "With the lifting of sanctions, the work of the government will become more difficult... As long as our economy is not open and competitive, we cannot expect a miracle."

BBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world. You can follow BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.