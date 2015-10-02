Hajj stampede: The scene a week on, in tweets
- 2 October 2015
- From the section Middle East
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The BBC's Aleem Maqbool is in the holy city of Mecca, eight days on from the stampede that killed more than 750 people during the annual Hajj. He has been tweeting from the scene.
- Follow Aleem Maqbool on Twitter