In pictures: Aftermath of stampede at Hajj pilgrimage
- 24 September 2015
- From the section Middle East
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
More than 700 people taking part in the Hajj pilgrimage have been killed and a further 800 injured in a stampede near the Islamic holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabian officials say.
The crush happened at Mina, which is the location for a key ritual - symbolically stoning the devil by throwing pebbles against three pillars.