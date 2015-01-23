Middle East

In pictures: Saudi King Abdullah mourned

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Mourners have gathered in Saudi Arabia to pay their respects to King Abdullah, who died in hospital weeks after being admitted with a lung infection.
Image copyright AFP
Image caption In keeping with the traditions of Wahhabi Islam, the king has a modest unmarked grave.
Image copyright AFP
Image caption World leaders including the emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah, hurried to Riyadh for the funeral which came hours after the king's death was announced.
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Also among the mourners was Abdullah's quickly anointed successor - half-brother King Salman. Keen to avoid uncertainty, the ruling family appointed another of King Abdullah's half-brothers, Muqrin, as the new crown prince.
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The monarchy is faced with formidable challenges - with the Islamic State (IS) group to the north and al-Qaeda in Yemen to the south.
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption King Abdullah's passing was marked in other countries - here, a flag flies at half mast over Westminster Abbey in London.
Image copyright EPA
Image caption While in Qatar, Spanish and Slovenian handball players observed a minute's silence before a match in Doha.

