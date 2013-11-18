Fifa World Cup 2022: Qatar 'to act on worker rights'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Andrew North reports from Nepal on the plight of migrant workers

The Qatari organisation responsible for the 2022 Fifa World Cup has said it has had a "productive discussion" with Amnesty International.

The human rights group has claimed the Gulf state's construction sector is rife with abuse and migrant workers are mistreated.

The Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee said it would release its workers' welfare standards at the end of this year.

Construction firms will be obliged to comply with the standards, it said.

Qatari officials said it values Amnesty's contribution.

Despite the horror stories coming from Qatar, Nepalis keep going there Nepal's World Cup trail brings misery

In its report, The Dark Side of Migration, Amnesty said migrant workers went without pay, worked in dangerous conditions and had to live in squalid accommodation.

The rights group said some of the abuses amounted to "forced labour".

"Fifa has a duty to send a strong public message that it will not tolerate human rights abuses on construction projects related to the World Cup," the group said.

It follows a report by the UK's Guardian newspaper in September, which likened workers' conditions to "modern-day slavery".