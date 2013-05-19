Iran hangs two men for spying for Israel and US

Iran has hanged two men convicted of spying for Israel and the US, the authorities there have said.

Mohammad Heydari was found guilty of passing intelligence on "security issues and national secrets" to Israeli Mossad agents in exchange for cash.

Kourosh Ahmadi was convicted of providing intelligence to the CIA, Tehran's prosecutor's office said.

Iran has repeatedly accused Israel and the US of carrying out covert intelligence operations.

It comes amid continuing tension over its nuclear programme, which Tehran insists is for peaceful purposes but Western nations suspect is being used to build an atomic weapon.

It is not clear when Heydari and Ahmadi were arrested or where they were tried.

Their execution was handed down by Tehran's Revolutionary Court and confirmed by the Supreme Court, Iran's Fars news agency reported.

It said the two men were hanged at dawn.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court overturned the death sentence given to Amir Mirzai Hekmati, an Iranian-American national accused of spying for the CIA.

The judge found the verdict was "not complete" and ordered a retrial. Both Mr Hekmati and the US deny the spying allegations.