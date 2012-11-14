Iran helicopter on rescue mission crashes, killing 10
An Iranian rescue helicopter carrying victims of a car accident has crashed, killing 10 people.
Iranian media said the crash happened when the helicopter, flying at low altitude due to bad weather, hit high-voltage power lines in dense fog.
Those on board were being taken to hospital in the north-eastern city of Mashhad.
Those killed in the crash included four members of the helicopter crew, five wounded people and a doctor.
One official told Agence France-Presse news agency that the helicopter, which belonged to the air force, was on lease to the emergency services.
Iran has a history of frequent air accidents often blamed on ageing aircraft and poor maintenance.