Jordan profile - media

The Jordanian media have traditionally been under tight state control.

The media take care not to cross editorial red lines and journalists are subject to surveillance by the intelligence services, says Reporters Without Borders.

Security grounds are used to prosecute and sometimes jail journalists, the group says.

TV is the most popular medium and domestic channels compete for audiences with pan-Arab stations, especially UAE-based MBC.

Jordan Media City - one of the first such ventures in the region - aims to attract media investments and operates as a regional hub for satellite TV broadcasts.

BBC World Service radio in Arabic broadcasts on FM in Amman (103.1) and in northern Jordan (89.1). Private, music-based FM radio stations have sprung up.

Around 3.5 million Jordanians had internet access by mid-2016 (InternetLiveStats).

The press law gives officials the power to block and censor websites. Site owners are responsible for posted comments and news websites must have a licence from the government.

Facebook is the most popular social platform and is used by nearly 50% of Jordanians. Queen Rania has used YouTube for public diplomacy and she is active on Twitter.

The press

Television

Jordan Radio and Television - state-run, operates main network Channel One, sports network Channel Two, film network Channel Three and Jordan Satellite Channel

Radio

News agencies/internet