Jordan profile - media
The Jordanian media have traditionally been under tight state control.
The media take care not to cross editorial red lines and journalists are subject to surveillance by the intelligence services, says Reporters Without Borders.
Security grounds are used to prosecute and sometimes jail journalists, the group says.
TV is the most popular medium and domestic channels compete for audiences with pan-Arab stations, especially UAE-based MBC.
Jordan Media City - one of the first such ventures in the region - aims to attract media investments and operates as a regional hub for satellite TV broadcasts.
BBC World Service radio in Arabic broadcasts on FM in Amman (103.1) and in northern Jordan (89.1). Private, music-based FM radio stations have sprung up.
Around 3.5 million Jordanians had internet access by mid-2016 (InternetLiveStats).
The press law gives officials the power to block and censor websites. Site owners are responsible for posted comments and news websites must have a licence from the government.
Facebook is the most popular social platform and is used by nearly 50% of Jordanians. Queen Rania has used YouTube for public diplomacy and she is active on Twitter.
The press
- Ad Dustour ("The Constitution") ("The Constitution") - Arabic-language, privately-owned daily
- Al Ra'y - Arabic-language, privately-owned daily
- Al Ghadd - Arabic-language, privately-owned daily
- Jordan Times - English-language daily, sister publication to Al Ra'y
Television
- Jordan Radio and Television - state-run, operates main network Channel One, sports network Channel Two, film network Channel Three and Jordan Satellite Channel
Radio
- Jordan Radio and Television - state-run; services in Arabic, English and French
- Radio Fann - FM entertainment station run by armed forces
- Rotana FM - private, entertainment-based
- Mood FM - private, pop music
- Play 99.6 - private, pop music
News agencies/internet
- Petra - state-run, operated by Information Ministry
- Ammon News - private agency, English-language pages
- Ain News - private, news website