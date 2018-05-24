Image copyright AFP Image caption The cause of the collapse is not yet clear

At least three people were killed when an old cinema collapsed in the city of Tucumán in northern Argentina.

The building was being refurbished when it crumbled in a cloud of dust.

Rescue officials said workers were inside at the time and some could be trapped underneath the rubble.

Locals reported hearing an explosion at the time of the collapse but firefighters said they were still investigating the possible causes of the incident.

The building was about 90 years old and had for decades housed the Parravicini cinema. It later became a Chinese restaurant and at one point also housed a bowling alley.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Emergency workers fear construction workers may have been trapped beneath the rubble

Image copyright AFP Image caption Dust rose from the site of the collapse