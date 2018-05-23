Honduras plane crash: Private jet splits in half in crash landing
All on board survived the crash landing of the chartered jet flying from Texas to Honduras.
-
Reuters
At least six Americans were injured when a plane crash landed in Honduras's capital Tegucigalpa on Tuesday morning.
-
Reuters
The Gulfstream G200 aircraft was on a private flight from Austin, Texas, when it skidded off the runway and into a ditch at Toncontin International Airport.
-
EPA
Authorities have given conflicting accounts of how many were on board the aircraft, some saying six or nine. "Thank God there are no fatalities," one police official said.
-
Reuters
One witness told AFP he helped five men and a woman out of the plane, all of whom were "practically unharmed".
-
AFP/Getty
Aviation expert Andrew Charlton told the BBC he believed this particular aircraft to be "back-heavy", with cargo, galley (kitchen) and toilet facilities at the back. "An aircraft is under massive, massive pressure when it lands at speeds of like 200 miles an hour. You design planes to withstand this."
-
AFP/Getty
He speculated that a strain or microscopic fissure in the metal may have added to pressure on the wheels, leading to the structure tearing.
-
Reuters
"The people would've been sitting more to the front, and no one being killed is a testament to the wearing of seat belts," he said, adding that there will be a thorough investigation to ensure similar accidents can be prevented in future.
-
AFP/Getty
In 2008, a plane of the former airline TACA crashed in nearly the same spot. Five people died in that crash.
-
AFP/Getty
Surrounded by mountains and with a very short runway, the Toncontin airport is considered one of the world's most treacherous.
-
Reuters
The government is constructing a new international airport about 50km (31 miles) away from the capital.