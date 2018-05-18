Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The plane crashed close to Havana's Jose Marti airport

A Boeing 737 airliner has crashed and exploded near Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuban media report.

The plane came down shortly after take-off, Prensa Latina news agency said.

The plane was carrying 104 passengers and foreign crew, local reports say. No information about casualties has yet been confirmed.

The airliner had been leased by state airline Cubana de Aviación from the Mexican company Damojh, Cuba's Director of Air Transport said.

State TV said it was an internal flight from the Cuban capital to Holguin, in the east of the island.

Images showed a thick column of smoke near the crash site. Fire crews and ambulances are at the scene.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Emergency services are at the scene of the accident

Radio Havana Cuba said on Twitter that the plane came down on the "highway" between Boyeros and Havana, near the airport.

Prensa Latina said Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who was sworn in last month, has rushed to the scene.