Sao Paulo fire: Search for victims called off

  • 13 May 2018
Rescue teams work in the rubble of the building that collapsed as the result of a huge blaze in the centre of Sao Paulo on 8 May 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption The search for victims of the blaze went on for more than 10 days

Officials in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo have called off the search for victims of a fire in a 26-storey building which collapsed.

The state governor said two weeks after the disaster that four people were still unaccounted for.

On Saturday, the bodies of 10-year-old twin boys were found.

The building had once been Sao Paulo's police headquarters but at the time of the fire some 250 people were squatting there.

Media captionFootage shows São Paulo tower block collapse

Firefighters combing the ruins of the Wilton Paes de Almeida building recovered the remains of four people, including the twins.

"We do not expect to find anything more," Sao Paulo state governor Mario Franca told reporters at the scene.

