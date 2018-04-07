Image copyright Reuters Image caption Lula has left the steelworkers 'union in Sao Bernardo do Campo to give himself up to police

Brazil's former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has surrendered to police to begin serving a 12-year sentence for corruption.

It follows a two-day stand-off that saw him take refuge in a steelworkers' union building after missing a court deadline to hand himself in.

The 72-year-old walked out of the office in his hometown, near Sao Paolo, and was taken away by police cars.

Scores of supporters had earlier blocked his car from leaving the scene.

Lula had said he would comply with the arrest warrant against him, but insists he is innocent.

Footage on Brazil's GloboNews showed Lula and his bodyguards pushing through the crowd outside the union building, in the town of Sao Bernardo do Campo.

He will now be taken by police to a cell in the southern city of Curitiba.

Lula was the frontrunner for October's presidential election but his jailing leaves the race wide open.

The former metalworker and trade union activist is an iconic figure for the left in Latin America. He was the first left-wing leader to make it to the Brazilian presidency in nearly half a century.

What did Lula have to say?

Earlier on Saturday, flanked by his impeached successor as president, Dilma Rousseff, the 72-year-old delivered an impassioned 55-minute speech.

"I will comply with the order and all of you will become Lula," he told the crowd in Sao Bernardo do Campo. "I'm not above the law. If I didn't believe in the law, I wouldn't have started a political party. I would have started a revolution."

Promising to come out of his legal troubles "bigger and stronger", he said: "I was born with a short neck so I can keep my head high."

When he left the stage, he was carried on the shoulders of delighted supporters chanting "Free Lula!"

What was Lula convicted of?

The charges against Lula came from an anti-corruption investigation known as Operation Car Wash, which has embroiled top politicians from several parties.

He was convicted of receiving a renovated beachfront apartment worth some 3.7m reais ($1.1m, £790,000), as a bribe from engineering firm OAS.

Lula is said to have accepted a flat in this block in Guaruja as a bribe

Lula says his conviction was designed to stop him from running for president again.

In an order issued on Thursday, federal judge Sergio Moro said Lula had to present himself before 17:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Friday at the federal police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba.

He missed that deadline and retreated to the union building in his hometown - triggering a two-day waiting game.

The defence says Lula's ownership of the apartment has never been proven and that his conviction rests largely on the word of the former chairman of OAS, himself convicted of corruption.

Who is Lula?

Lula served as president from 2003-2011. Despite a lead in opinion polls ahead of October's election, he remains a divisive figure.

While he was in office, Brazil experienced its longest period of economic growth in three decades, allowing his administration to spend lavishly on social programmes.

Tens of millions of people were lifted out of poverty thanks to the initiatives taken by his government and he left office after two consecutive terms (the maximum allowed in Brazil) with record popularity ratings.

What happens now?

Two last-minute appeals to have Lula's arrest warrant suspended failed.

Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin rejected Lula's appeal on Saturday, a day after his appeal to the Superior Court was declined.

The two courts did not re-examine Lula's conviction, only whether legal procedures were followed correctly and his constitutional rights were observed.

As a convict, Lula would normally be barred from standing for election in October but Brazil's top electoral court reserves the final decision if and when he submits his candidacy.