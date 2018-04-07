Brazil's Lula to surrender to police

Image copyright Reuters

Former Brazilian President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva has said he will give himself up after a court order to begin a 12-year jail term for corruption.

He was speaking on a stage outside the union building near Sao Paulo where he has been staying during his stand-off with the legal authorities.

Two last-minute appeals to have his arrest warrant suspended have failed.

Dilma Rousseff, his impeached successor as president, joined him on the stage as thousands of supporters applauded.

"I will comply with their warrant," Lula, 72, told the crowd in the suburb of Sao Bernardo do Campo, where he built his trade union and political career.

However, he continued to insist he was innocent, and has said the case against him is politically motivated.

The crowd had gathered for a Mass to commemorate the former leader's late wife, Marisa Leticia.

The former metalworker and trade union activist is an iconic figure for the left in Latin America. He was the first left-wing leader to make it to the Brazilian presidency in nearly half a century.

What was he convicted of?

Lula says his conviction was designed to stop him from running for president in October's poll, which he had been favourite to win.

In an order issued on Thursday, federal judge Sergio Moro said Lula had to present himself before 17:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Friday at the federal police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba.

Lula posters are hung on fencing at the union building

Lula's opponents protested outside the federal police headquarters where he was meant to surrender. The sign reads: "Lula, the place for a thief is prison."

The charges against Lula came from an anti-corruption investigation known as Operation Car Wash, which has embroiled top politicians from several parties.

He was convicted of receiving a renovated beachfront apartment worth some 3.7m reais ($1.1m, £790,000), as a bribe from engineering firm OAS.

Lula is said to have accepted a flat in this block in Guaruja as a bribe

The defence says Lula's ownership of the apartment has never been proven and that his conviction rests largely on the word of the former chairman of OAS, himself convicted of corruption.

Who is Lula?

Lula served as president from 2003-2011. Despite a lead in opinion polls ahead of October's election, he remains a divisive figure.

While he was in office, Brazil experienced its longest period of economic growth in three decades, allowing his administration to spend lavishly on social programmes.

Tens of millions of people were lifted out of poverty thanks to the initiatives taken by his government and he left office after two consecutive terms (the maximum allowed in Brazil) with record popularity ratings.

What happens next?

Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin rejected Lula's appeal on Saturday, a day after his appeal to the Superior Court was declined.

Supporters of the judge who ordered Lula's arrest are gathered outside federal police HQ

The two courts did not re-examine Lula's conviction, only whether legal procedures were followed correctly and his constitutional rights were observed.

Ordering his surrender on Thursday, Judge Moro said the former president would have a separate cell with its own toilet in Curitiba.

He would not be handcuffed if he came quietly, the judge promised.