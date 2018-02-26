Image copyright Chihuahua state prosecutor's office Image caption Buffalos were among the animals seized on Mr Duarte's ranches

Prosecutors have seized four ranches belonging to César Duarte, the fugitive former governor of the Mexican state of Chihuahua.

Mr Duarte, who fled Mexico in March after being accused of embezzling millions of pesos, is believed to be in the United States.

Investigators also confiscated a number of exotic animals kept on the ranches such as buffalo, llamas and wild boar.

In total, 20 properties of Mr Duarte's have been seized since he fled.

They add up to more 40,000 hectares, which prosecutors say were bought through illegal means.

Image copyright Chihuahua state prosecutor's office Image caption Mr Duarte has had 20 properties seized so far in the northern state of Chihuahua

Image copyright Chihuahua state prosecutor's office Image caption As well as buffalos, prosecutors also found llamas and wild boar

Among the animals found on the ranches were 450 cattle, some of which Mr Duarte is accused of having stolen from a consignment of animals imported for poor farmers.

Mr Duarte, from the governing PRI party, was governor of Chihuahua from October 2010 to October 2016.

He was known for his lavish lifestyle and is accused of using an official helicopter to fly friends and family to his ranch at weekends.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Cesar Duarte (pictured here in 2012) has been seen in the US

He is suspected of embezzling 79m pesos ($4.2m; £3.2m) during his term.

His successor in office, Javier Corral from the rival PAN party, ran on a promise to bring Mr Duarte to justice.

Mr Duarte has been reportedly spotted in Texas, New Mexico and Florida since he fled.

He is one of a number of high-ranking fugitive former PRI politicians facing corruption charges:

The ex-governor of Tamaulipas, Tomás Yarrington, was arrested in Italy in April and the former governor of Veracruz, Javier Duarte, was extradited to Mexico from Guatemala in July.