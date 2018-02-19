Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ex-President Alberto Fujimori was freed in January

Peru's ex-President Alberto Fujimori has been ordered to stand trial for the 1992 killings of six farmers.

It comes just over a month after he was released from prison, where he was serving 25 years for human rights abuses and corruption.

The former leader was given a pardon on health grounds but the court in Lima says this does not apply to the new case.

The court also wants to try 22 others for the death-squad killings.

When current President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski granted the pardon, there were street protests, Lima.

Fujimori is a deeply divisive figure in Peru, respected by some and reviled by others for his government's crackdown on two violent insurgencies during his tenure from 1990-2000.

In 2007, he was sentenced to six years in jail for bribery and abuse of power, but two years later was sentenced to another 25 years in prison for human rights abuses committed during his time in office.

He was found him guilty of authorising other killings carried out by death squads.

An estimated 69,000 people died in the conflict between left-wing insurgents and Fujimori's authoritarian government.