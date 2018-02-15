Image copyright Reuters Image caption Beija Flor focussed its anger on the state oil company Petrobras and the misuse of the country's oil wealth

This year's Rio Carnival has been won with a lurid attack on social ills and corruption in Brazil.

The Beija Flor school showed the country with a huge rat in charge, while politicians were seen holding briefcases lined with gold.

Beija Flor beat 12 other schools to win the top prize at the carnival for a 14th time. Preparations for the parade begin months in advance.

Entrants in the competition often adopt a political theme.

The second-placed school also criticised Brazilian leaders in their entry, depicting President Michel Temer as a vampire.

A corruption scandal involving state oil giant Petrobras has led to the arrest of dozens of politicians and executives during years of investigation in Brazil and elsewhere.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Beija Flor showed scenes of the growing violence in Brazil's favelas

Image copyright EPA Image caption Kidnappings, the shooting of policemen and a child's body in a coffin were shown this year

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The capital Brasilia was shown seated on top of prison cells filled with inmates - described as universities of crime

Image copyright AFP Image caption Government officials were depicted as wolves in sheep's clothing with golden suitcases of money