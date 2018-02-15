Rio carnival: Samba school wins with anti-corruption message
This year's Rio Carnival has been won with a lurid attack on social ills and corruption in Brazil.
The Beija Flor school showed the country with a huge rat in charge, while politicians were seen holding briefcases lined with gold.
Beija Flor beat 12 other schools to win the top prize at the carnival for a 14th time. Preparations for the parade begin months in advance.
Entrants in the competition often adopt a political theme.
The second-placed school also criticised Brazilian leaders in their entry, depicting President Michel Temer as a vampire.
A corruption scandal involving state oil giant Petrobras has led to the arrest of dozens of politicians and executives during years of investigation in Brazil and elsewhere.