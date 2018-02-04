Image copyright AFP

Voting is under way in Costa Rica's presidential election after a campaign dominated by a debate over the issue of same-sex marriage.

Last month, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights based in Costa Rica ruled such alliances should be recognised.

The court's decision led to a backlash in the Central American country.

A conservative Christian evangelical preacher who has campaigned against same-sex marriage has become the most popular candidate.

The binding court ruling required the small but deeply Catholic Costa Rica to legalise same-sex marriage.

Fabricio Alvarado led the campaign

In recent weeks, preacher Fabricio Alvarado surged to the top of opinion polls, campaigning against same-sex marriage.

In all, 13 candidates are running to replace President Luis Guillermo Solis of the centre-left Citizen's Action Party.

Mr Alvarado represents the right-wing National Restoration Party.

He has gone from being an also-ran with just 2% support amongst the electorate to being the leading candidate in a crowded field with 17% support, according to a poll released on 31 January by the University of Costa Rica.

However, more than a third of the electorate appear to be undecided.

A run-off on 1 April seems certain as no candidate is likely to win the 40% of the vote required to win in the first round.