Image copyright EPA Image caption President Moreno (left) and Foreign Minister María Fernanda Espinosa would like to see Mr Assange leave the embassy

Ecuador's President Lenín Moreno has described Wikileaks founder Julian Assange as an "inherited problem" in a television interview.

Mr Assange has been living inside the Ecuadorean embassy in London since June 2012, when he claimed political asylum.

He had been wanted on assault claims in Sweden, which have been dropped, but now fears extradition to the US.

The UK recently refused to recognise Mr Assange as a diplomatic agent, which would have provided him with immunity.

'More than a nuisance'

President Moreno said Mr Assange had created "more than a nuisance" for his government.

The Wikileaks founder was granted asylum by President Moreno's predecessor in office, Rafael Correa.

While Mr Moreno's government has said that it will maintain Mr Assange's asylum, it has also sought ways for him to leave the embassy without running the risk of extradition to the US, where he is wanted for the 2010 publication of classified information by Wikileaks.

In December, Mr Assange was granted Ecuadorean citizenship.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Assange posted a picture of himself wearing an Ecuadorean football shirt after he was granted citizenship

Earlier this month, Ecuadorean Foreign Minister María Fernanda Espinosa asked the UK to recognise Mr Assange as a diplomatic agent with a view to him being provided with diplomatic immunity.

However, that move was rejected by the UK authorities who said that Mr Assange should leave the embassy and "face justice".

Speaking on Sunday, President Moreno said he was disappointed by the British government's response.

"This would have been a good result, unfortunately, things did not turn out as the foreign ministry planned and so the problem still exists."

The president said Ecuador would seek help from "important people" to solve the problem.

Mr Moreno has in the past warned Mr Assange not to interfere in Ecuadorean politics or "that of nations that are our friends".

His warning followed Mr Assange's public support for the independence campaign in Catalonia.