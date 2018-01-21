Image copyright Reuters Image caption The protest was organised by supporters of the defeated opposition candidate

Riot police in Honduras have clashed with demonstrators who dispute the result of the presidential election in November.

Police fired tear gas at protesters and cleared roadblocks made of burning tyres in towns across the country.

The protest was organised by the party supporting the defeated opposition candidate, Salvador Nasralla.

Last month, incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the winner despite days of street protests.

The 25 November election has been widely criticised. Supporters of Mr Nasralla are deeply suspicious of the electoral tribunal that counted the ballots.

This is because it is appointed by Congress, which is controlled by Mr Hernández's National Party.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Thousands of people have taken to the streets in protest following the election

Mr Nasralla initially established a lead as the votes were being counted, but this quickly diminished and he accused the authorities of manipulating the results.

Thousands of people took to the streets in rival demonstrations following the election.

Human rights group Amnesty International says 14 people died in the clashes, but police say only three have died.

President Hernández, 49, has been in power since 2013, and is the first president to run for a second term after the country's supreme court lifted a ban on re-election.